I Am Root Beer

About

When a gifted surgeon gets a chance to audition for a regional root beer commercial, he sees this as his chance to spread the love his favorite beverage has given him. The only things standing in his way are his boss, his loved ones, a casting director and cold, hard reality.

The Filmmakers

Casey Donahue is a Writer, Director, and Performer for The Upright Citizens Brigade with work featured on Collegehumor.com, Funnyordie.com, and Vimeo.com.

Matthew Ballen is a Writer, Producer, and Screenplay consultant. Matthew's video work has appeared on the homepages of sites like FunnyOrDie.com, IFC.com, Nerve.com and Vimeo.com.

